Pass Over Moves Up Its Broadway Opening Night by Three Weeks

Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu's Pass Over will now open on Broadway on August 22. Opening night had previously been scheduled for September 12.

"We built our schedule with more time than we would need knowing there was a real possibility we would need to delay rehearsals or previews," said producer Matt Ross. "Thanks to the extraordinary work of everyone in this company, we've been able to safely mount this production on schedule, and we're now able to advance our opening night to August 22nd. We will still hold a larger scale celebration on September 12th, out of respect to those who have planned for that date and so that we have the time to plan how to celebrate this moment safely, but at the scale that it merits."

The production recently celebrated its first performance on August 4 — making it the first Broadway play to take the stage since theaters closed their doors in March 2020.

In accordance with protocols required by the Broadway League, audiences must provide proof of Covid vaccination and wear masks during performances.

Directed by Danya Taymor, Pass Over stars Tony Award nominee Jon Michael Hill, Jeff Award nominee Namir Smallwood, and Tony winner Gabriel Ebert, and tells the story of two men passing the time on a street corner when a stranger wanders into their space and disrupts their plans.