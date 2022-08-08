Olivia Newton-John, Star of Grease and Xanadu, Dies at 73

Actor and vocalist Olivia Newton-John died on Monday morning following a 30-year battle with breast cancer. She was 73.

Musical fans best know Newton-John for her breakout role as Sandy in the 1978 film adaptation of Grease, for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe Award. Newton-John also starred as Kira in the 1980 cult classic Xanadu. She reunited with her Grease co-star, John Travolta, in the 1983 film Two of a Kind.

Newton-John was also a prolific recording artist, earning four Grammy Awards and five number-one hits on Billboard's Hot 100. Her most popular songs include "I Honestly Love You," "Physical," and "Hopelessly Devoted to You."

Born in the United Kingdom, Newton-John emigrated with her family to Australia at the age of six. She began appearing on Australian television in her teens, leading to her first solo album, "If Not for You," in 1971. She returned to the UK to compete in the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974 with the song "Long Live Love," coming in fourth behind the upstart Swedish pop group ABBA and their song "Waterloo."

Her death was confirmed by her husband, John Easterling, in a Facebook post. In addition to Easterling, Newton-John is survived by daughter Chloe Lattanzi, sister Sarah Newton-John, and brother Toby Newton-John.