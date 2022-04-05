New York Theater Covid Updates: A Strange Loop, Suffs, and More Cancel Performances

Broadway and off-Broadway productions are being stricken once again with Covid-19 outbreaks among full companies. While the vast majority of shows in New York have been able to continue, here is a list of current productions that have altered their schedules or cast lists for the immediate future.

Broadway

Macbeth — Performances are scheduled to resume Monday, April 11 after star Daniel Craig and other cast members received positive Covid test results.

A Strange Loop — The first preview has been moved from Wednesday, April 6 to Thursday, April 7 after positive tests within the company and to allow understudies to rehearse.

Plaza Suite — Matthew Broderick has tested positive for Covid and will be out of the show for several days, with standby Michael McGrath taking on his roles. Sarah Jessica Parker has tested negative and will continue to perform.

Company — Performances continue as scheduled with understudies or standbys taking on roles usually played by Katrina Lenk, Matt Doyle, and others untl later this week.

Off-Broadway

Suffs — Tonight's performance has been canceled after creator/star Shaina Taub and other cast members have tested positive. The opening night performance, scheduled for Wednesday, April 6, is hoped to go on with standby Holly Gould playing Taub's role.

This list will be updated as more information comes in, so keep checking back.