New York, New York Musical, With Score by Kander and Ebb and Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sets Broadway Dates

New York, New York, a new musical featuring the beloved songs of Kander and Ebb, has made its Broadway plans official, after first being revealed in August.

Performances will begin Friday, March 24 at the St. James Theatre, with opening night set for Wednesday, April 26.

Inspired by the iconic song and the 1977 Martin Scorsese film that starred Robert De Niro and Liza Minnelli, New York, New York has a book by David Thompson and Sharon Washington, songs by John Kander and Fred Ebb, and additional lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Susan Stroman will direct and choreograph. The film's screenplay was written by Earl M. Rauch.

The score will be culled from some of Kander and Ebb's big hits like "The World Goes 'Round" and the title number, with some new musical material along the way. Set in 1946, the show follows a group of artists with big dreams and vagabond shoes longing to stay, as they realize that if they can make it there, they can make it anywhere.

Stroman, Thompson, Kander (and Ebb, who died in 2004), and Washington collaborated on the Broadway production of The Scottsboro Boys. Miranda and Kander are the writers of the song "Cheering For Me Now."

Casting is still forthcoming.