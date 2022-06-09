Mrs. Doubtfire Original Cast Recording to Be Released

Ghostlight Records will release the original cast recording of Mrs. Doubtfire on June 22. Listeners will be able to stream the album on that date, and it is available for pre-sale on Spotify here.

Based on the 1993 comedy film starring Robin Williams about a man who masquerades as an elderly Scottish nanny in order to spend time with his kids (circumventing the terms of a draconian custody ruling), Mrs. Doubtfire features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award-nominated team behind Something Rotten! The production ended Broadway performances on May 29 following a fitful run that started just three days before the pandemic shutdown.

The album, which was recorded April 4-6 of this year, will feature performances from the original cast members: Tony nominee Rob McClure as Daniel Hillard, Jenn Gambatese as Miranda Hillard, Peter Bartlett as Mr. Jolly, Charity Angél Dawson as Wanda Sellner, Mark Evans as Stuart Dunmire, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre Mayem, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard, Jake Ryan Flynn as Christopher Hillard, Avery Sell as Natalie Hillard, and Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard.

Mrs. Doubtfire will make its UK debut in Manchester later this year.