Mrs. Doubtfire Will Officially Close at the End of May

The Broadway production of Mrs. Doubtfire will officially end its Broadway run on May 29.

Mrs. Doubtfire played an out-of-town run at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre in the winter of 2019, before beginning previews at the Sondheim Theatre on Broadway on March 9, 2020. Theaters were shut down three days later, and the production returned on October 21, 2021, before stopping again on January 9, 2022. It's latest engagement began performances April 14, 2022.

Directed by Jerry Zaks, the new musical comedy features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award-nominated team behind Something Rotten! The creative team is rounded out by choreographer Lorin Latarro; music supervisor, arranger, and orchestrator Ethan Popp; scenic designer David Korins; costume designer Catherine Zuber; lighting designer Philip S. Rosenberg; sound designer Brian Ronan; hair and wig designer David Brian Brown; and make-up designer Tommy Kurzman.

The current cast includes Rob McClure in the title role, alongside Jenn Gambatese, Peter Bartlett, Charity Angél Dawson, Mark Evans, J. Harrison Ghee, Analise Scarpaci, Titus Landegger, Tyler Wladis, Austin Elle Fisher, Ava Gail Prince and Brad Oscar as well as Cameron Adams, Calvin L. Cooper, Kaleigh Cronin, Maria Dalanno, Casey Garvin, David Hibbard, KJ Hippensteel, Aaron Kaburick, Jodi Kimura, Erica Mansfield, Brian Martin, Alexandra Matteo, LaQuet Sharnell Pringle, Renée Reid, Jaquez André Sims, Travis Waldschmidt, and Aléna Watters.

Mrs. Doubtfire only received a single Tony nomination, for McClure's performance.