Mrs. Doubtfire Musical Casts New Children

The producers of Mrs. Doubtfire, the new Broadway musical based on the popular comedy film starring Robin Williams, have cast four new actors in the roles of two of the Hillard children: Titus Landegger and Tyler Wladis will share the role of Christopher Hillard, while Austin Elle Fisher and Ava Gail Prince will share the role of Natalie Hillard. They take over from Jake Ryan Flynn and Avery Sell, who originated the roles of Christopher and Natalie, respectively.

Additionally, Renée Reid will join the company as a swing.

Mrs. Doubtfire has been on hiatus since January 10, but is slated to recommence performances on April 14.

Returning cast members include Rob McClure (Daniel Hillard), Jenn Gambatese (Miranda Hillard), Peter Bartlett (Mr. Jolly), Charity Angél Dawson (Wanda Sellner), Mark Evans (Stuart Dunmire), J. Harrison Ghee (Andre Mayem), Analise Scarpaci (Lydia Hillard) and Brad Oscar (Frank Hillard) as well as Cameron Adams, Calvin L. Cooper, Kaleigh Cronin, Maria Dalanno, Casey Garvin, David Hibbard, KJ Hippensteel, Aaron Kaburick, Jodi Kimura, Erica Mansfield, Brian Martin, Alexandra Matteo, LaQuet Sharnell Pringle, Jaquez André Sims, Travis Waldschmidt, and Aléna Watters.

Helmed by Jerry Zaks, the new musical comedy features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award-nominated team behind Something Rotten! The creative team is rounded out by choreographer Lorin Latarro; music supervisor, arranger, and orchestrator Ethan Popp; scenic designer David Korins; costume designer Catherine Zuber; lighting designer Philip S. Rosenberg; sound designer Brian Ronan; hair and wig designer David Brian Brown; and make-up designer Tommy Kurzman.

You can read TheaterMania's review of Mrs Doubtfire here.