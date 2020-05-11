Moulin Rouge! Tops List of 2020 Outer Critics Circle Award Honorees
The full list of honorees has been revealed.
The Outer Critics Circle announced its honorees for the 2019-20 Broadway and off-Broadway season in a new video featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda, Patti LuPone, Bryan Cranston, Kristin Chenoweth, and Patrick Stewart.
The organization, celebrating its 70th anniversary this season, is foregoing the usual nominations and voting process in an effort to celebrate as many of the season's artists as possible. The list of honorees was led by Broadway's Moulin Rouge! The Musical, which earned 11 honors. The full list of recipients is below:
Outstanding New Broadway Play
Grand Horizons
The Height of the Storm
The Inheritance
Linda Vista
The Sound Inside
Outstanding New Broadway Musical
Jagged Little Pill
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play
Cambodian Rock Band
Greater Clements
Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven
Make Believe
Seared
Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical
Darling Grenadine
Octet
The Secret Life of Bees
Soft Power
A Strange Loop
Outstanding Revival of a Play (Broadway or off-Broadway)
Betrayal
Fires in the Mirror
For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf
Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune
A Soldier's Play
Outstanding Revival of a Musical (Broadway or off-Broadway)
Little Shop of Horrors
The Unsinkable Molly Brown
West Side Story
John Gassner Award (Presented for an American play, preferably by a new playwright)
Georgia Mertching Is Dead by Catya McMullen
Heroes of the Fourth Turning by Will Arbery
Our Dear Dead Drug Lord by Alexis Scheer
Paris by Eboni Booth
Outstanding Book of a Musical (Broadway or off-Broadway)
Diablo Cody, Jagged Little Pill
David Henry Hwang, Soft Power
Michael R. Jackson, A Strange Loop
Lynn Nottage, The Secret Life of Bees
Mark Saltzman, Romeo & Bernadette
Outstanding New Score (Broadway or off-Broadway)
Susan Birkenhead and Duncan Sheik, The Secret Life of Bees
Ross Golan, The Wrong Man
Michael R. Jackson, A Strange Loop
Dave Malloy, Octet
Jeanine Tesori and David Henry Hwang, Soft Power
Outstanding Director of a Play
David Cromer, The Sound Inside
Stephen Daldry, The Inheritance
Kenny Leon, A Soldier's Play
Jamie Lloyd, Betrayal
John Ortiz, Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven
Outstanding Director of a Musical
Stephen Brackett, A Strange Loop
Michael Mayer, Little Shop of Horrors
Diane Paulus, Jagged Little Pill
Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge!
Ivo van Hove, West Side Story
Outstanding Choreographer
Sidi Larbi Cherakoui, Jagged Little Pill
Raja Feather Kelly, A Strange Loop
Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge!
Anthony Van Laast, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Travis Wall, The Wrong Man
Outstanding Orchestrations
Tom Kitt, Jagged Little Pill
Alex Lacamoire, The Wrong Man
Justin Levine, with Matt Stine, Katie Kresek, and Charlie Rosen, Moulin Rouge!
Christopher Nightingale, A Christmas Carol
Duncan Sheik and John Clancy, The Secret Life of Bees
Outstanding Actor in a Play
Ian Barford, Linda Vista
Edmund Donovan, Greater Clements
Raúl Esparza, Seared
Tom Hiddleston, Betrayal
Will Hochman, The Sound Inside
Jonathan Pryce, The Height of the Storm
Outstanding Actress in a Play
Eileen Atkins, The Height of the Storm
Judith Ivey, Greater Clements
Joaquina Kalukango, Slave Play
April Mathis, Toni Stone
Mary-Louise Parker, The Sound Inside
Portia, Stew
Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play
David Alan Grier, A Soldier's Play
John Benjamin Hickey, The Inheritance
Paul Hilton, The Inheritance
Samuel H. Levine, The Inheritance
John-Andrew Morrison, Blues for an Alabama Sky
Chris Perfetti, Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow
Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play
Liza Colón-Zayas, Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven
Montego Glover, All the Natalie Portmans
Marsha Mason, Little Gem
Krysta Rodriguez, Seared
Lois Smith, The Inheritance
Jennifer Van Dyck, The Confession of Lily Dare
Outstanding Solo Performance
David Cale, We're Only Alive for a Short Amount of Time
Laura Linney, My Name Is Lucy Barton
Aedin Moloney, Yes! Reflections of Molly Bloom
Deirdre O'Connell, Dana H.
Michael Benjamin Washington, Fires in the Mirror
Outstanding Actor in a Musical
Jonathan Groff, Little Shop of Horrors
Joshua Henry, The Wrong Man
Adam Kantor, Darling Grenadine
Larry Owens, A Strange Loop
Isaac Powell, West Side Story
Aaron Tveit, Moulin Rouge!
Outstanding Actress in a Musical
Beth Malone, The Unsinkable Molly Brown
Janelle McDermoth, We're Gonna Die
Karen Olivo, Moulin Rouge!
Shereen Pimentel, West Side Story
Elizabeth Stanley, Jagged Little Pill
Adrienne Warren, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical
Christian Borle, Little Shop of Horrors
Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge!
Gus Halper, Sing Street
Jay Armstrong Johnson, Scotland, PA
Francis Jue, Soft Power
Daniel J. Watts, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical
Eisa Davis, The Secret Life of Bees
Kathryn Gallagher, Jagged Little Pill
LaChanze, The Secret Life of Bees
Judy McLane, Romeo & Bernadette
Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pill
Saycon Sengbloh, The Secret Life of Bees
Outstanding Scenic Design (Play or Musical)
Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol
Tim Mackabee, Seared
Derek McLane, Moulin Rouge!
Clint Ramos, Grand Horizons
Anthony Ward, The Height of the Storm
Outstanding Costume Design (Play or Musical)
Vanessa Leuck, Emojiland
Jeff Mahshie, Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice
Mark Thompson, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Rachel Townsend & Jessica Jahn, The Confession of Lily Dare
Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge!
Outstanding Lighting Design (Play or Musical)
Isabella Byrd, Heroes of the Fourth Turning
Heather Gilbert, The Sound Inside
Justin Townsend, Moulin Rouge!
Hugh Vanstone, A Christmas Carol
Hugh Vanstone, The Height of the Storm
Outstanding Projection Design (Play or Musical)
Luke Halls, West Side Story
Brad Peterson, Broadway Bounty Hunter
Lisa Renkel and Possible Productions, Emojiland
Aaron Rhyne, The Sound Inside
Hannah Wasileski, Fires in the Mirror
Outstanding Sound Design (Play or Musical)
Simon Baker, A Christmas Carol
Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H.
Peter Hylenski, Moulin Rouge!
Lee Kinney and Sanae Yamada, Is This A Room
Daniel Kluger, The Sound Inside