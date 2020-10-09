MJ Musical Rescheduled for Next September

MJ, the new Broadway musical inspired by the life of singer Michael Jackson, has shifted the dates of its world premiere once again, following today's announcement that Broadway theaters will not reopen before June of next year. The musical was previously scheduled to open in March 2021 at the Neil Simon Theatre; it will now begin previews there in September 2021. Exact dates will be announced at a later time.

Ephraim Sykes is set to star as Michael Jackson in the production, which has a book by Lynn Nottage, direction and choreography by Christopher Wheeldon, and songs from Jackson's extensive catalogue of music.

MJ will feature set design by Derek McLane, lighting design by Natasha Katz, costumes by Paul Tazwell, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection design by Peter Nigrini, and hair and wig design by Charles LaPointe. Jason Michael Webb will serve as music director, with musical supervision by David Holcenberg, and orchestrations by Holcenberg and Webb.

A new ticket On Sale date will be announced soon.