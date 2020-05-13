Michael Jackson Musical Delays Broadway Premiere Until 2021

MJ, the new Broadway musical inspired by the life of singer Michael Jackson, has shifted the dates of its world premiere. The musical was scheduled to open this summer at the Neil Simon Theatre; it will now begin previews there March 8, 2021, with opening night set for Thursday, April 15.

Ephraim Sykes stars as Michael Jackson in the production, which has a book by Lynn Nottage, direction and choreography by Christopher Wheeldon, and songs from Jackson's extensive catalogue of music.

MJ will feature set design by Derek McLane, lighting design by Natasha Katz, costumes by Paul Tazwell, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection design by Peter Nigrini, and hair and wig design by Charles LaPointe. Jason Michael Webb will serve as music director, with musical supervision by David Holcenberg, and orchestrations by Holcenberg and Webb.