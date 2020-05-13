Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker Push Plaza Suite to 2021

Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker have pushed their runs in Neil Simon's Plaza Suite at the Hudson Theatre on Broadway to next spring. The production, directed by John Benjamin Hickey, will now run March 19-July 18, 2021.

Plaza Suite is a trio of one-acts all set in the same suite at the Plaza Hotel in New York, featuring three different couples all played by the same two actors. Danny Bolero, Molly Ranson, Eric Wiegand, Michael McGrath, Erin Dilly, Laurie Veldheer, and Cesar J. Rosado rounded out the company, which was supposed to be running now. Full casting for the 2021 mounting is still to be announced.

The creative team will include John Lee Beatty (set design), Jane Greenwood (costume design), Brian MacDevitt (lighting design), Scott Lehrer (sound design), and Marc Shaiman (incidental music).