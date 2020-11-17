Manhattan Theatre Club Announces Plans for 2021-22 Season of In-Person Performances

Manhattan Theatre Club has announced plans for a future season of live, in-person performances, theoretically beginning in the fall of 2021, if conditions allow.

On Broadway, the company plans to present Ruben Santiago-Hudson's solo show Lackawanna Blues in the fall of 2021, with the postponed Paula Vogel's How I Learned to Drive, directed by Mark Brokaw, in spring 2022. Cast members Mary-Louise Parker, David Morse, Johanna Day, Alyssa May Gold, and Chris Myers are expected to return.

Off-Broadway, Edie Falco, Blair Brown, and Marin Ireland will star in Simon Stephens's Morning Sun, directed by Lila Neugebauer, in the fall of 2021, with Anchuli Felicia King's Golden Shield, directed by Danya Taymor, to follow.

Exact performance dates for these four productions, as well as additional shows for the 2021-2022 season, will be announced in the coming months.