Uzo Aduba, Ron Cephas Jones, and More to Star in Lynn Nottage's Clyde's on Broadway

Casting has been announced for the upcoming Broadway production of two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage's new play Clyde's. Produced by Second Stage Theater, performances are set to begin at the Hayes Theater November 3 ahead of a November 22 opening. The New York premiere is directed by Kate Whoriskey, whose last directorial project on Broadway was Nottage's Pulitzer-winning drama Sweat in 2017.

The production will feature three-time Emmy winner Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black), two-time Emmy winner Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us), Reza Salazar (Sweat), and Kara Young (Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven). A fifth role remains to be cast.

According to press materials, in Clyde's, "a truck stop sandwich shop offers its formerly incarcerated kitchen staff a shot at redemption. Even as the shop's callous owner, Clyde (Aduba), tries to keep them under her thumb, the staff members are given purpose and permission to dream by their shared quest to create the perfect sandwich."

The creative team for Clyde's includes scenic design by Takeshi Kata, costume design by Jennifer Moeller, lighting design by Christopher Akerlind, sound design by Justin Ellington, original compositions by Justin Hicks, and casting by The Telsey Office.

An earlier version of Clyde's had its world premiere at the Guthrie Theatre under the title Floyd's in 2019.