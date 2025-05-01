The 2025 Tony Nominees React (Updating Live)

The nominations for the 2025 Tony Awards were announced today, and we’ve been chatting with several of the nominees. You can read their reactions here:

Michael Arden, Best Director of a Musical, Maybe Happy Ending

“I am truly overwhelmed and deeply honored to be nominated for best direction of a musical for my work on Maybe Happy Ending. Collaborating with this incredible team of artists on Will Aronson and Hue Park’s brilliant musical has been a highlight of my career and life as an artist. I am also so proud of the work done by our stars Helen J Shen, Darren Criss, Dez Duron, and Marcus Choi. Special thanks to Justin Scribner, our steadfast PSM and the incredible crew at the Belasco Theater who make the magic happen nightly. Bravo and congrats to all the shows on Broadway this season!”

Andrew Durand, Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical, Dead Outlaw

“I’m feeling great. I don’t know that I will need my coffee this morning. My phone has not stopped exploding. I’m so happy for Julia Knitel and Jeb Brown, and I’m just so thrilled that this cool piece of art that we made off-Broadway had such an undeniable response that it had to come to Broadway so more people could see it.”

David Henry Hwang, Best Revival of a Play, Yellow Face

“This morning’s nomination is a joyful affirmation of the work director Leigh Silverman and I have done over 20 years, to create and refine Yellow Face into a play which can bring audiences together, to laugh and think about how to move our country forward. Thank you so much to the nominators!”

Jennifer Simard, Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical, Death Becomes Her

“I’m so happy that I get to be on this ride with my friend Megan. It’s just wonderful. In my opinion, Death Becomes Her is a classic Broadway show that we needed since the pandemic. It’s a big, old Broadway musical and I love it.”

Francis Jue, Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play, Yellow Face

I’m flabbergasted. The first news that I saw was Daniel Dae Kim getting nominated, and that’s history. It’s the first time ever that an Asian actor has been nominated for a leading actor in a play by the Tonys, so I was just dancing around my living room in my pajamas when the other awards got in. I’m accustomed not to expecting anything, so I’m in my PJs with my husbandm Randy Adams, and we’re in the living room watching on his computer and that’s where I found out. I’ve got to catch up on things like where to buy clothes [for the Tony Awards], I guess! I haven’t even thought that far because I truly was not expecting anything. At the same time, it’s been 18 years coming since I first started working on Yellow Face, so it’s really just huge for me.

James Monroe Iglehart, Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical, A Wonderful World

To be perfectly honest, I’m absolutely shocked! I’m not even going to lie. I will probably be telling this story forever: my wife and I were asleep, absolutely asleep. My phone started buzzing and I was like, “Something’s going on.” I was hoping no one in the family was hurt or sick or something, and I looked up and it was my [guys] from Freestyle Love Supreme going, “Congratulations!” and I was like, “On what?!” and then I was like, “Oh snap, I got nominated for a Tony!” So right now it’s utter shock and excitement and pure happiness, but when I say I didn’t see this coming, I so didn’t see this coming. It’s one of those moments where I’m so proud of our show and so proud of what we were able to do, and the fact that I got to share the stage with those four amazing ladies because Louis wouldn’t be anything without the wives, so I was so excited. I had kind of resigned myself to … you know, we closed early, so whatever happens happens and it’ll be OK. We got to do what we came to do, which is tell the story about this great man, and anything else after that is kind of like sprinkles on a cake. Right now I’m sending love out to the rest of my crew who helped build the show. I’ll probably go out with the family because all my cast members are working! But we’ve been texting and I ran up to get the phone to contact all of them and say, “I love you all and I would be nothing without you,” because that’s the truth—all my crew and our directing team and the writers, because it takes a village to build a show. You put one person out there as the nominee but we all had to work to make this happen, so I’m going to contact all of them, and then tonight my wife and I are just going to probably go someplace to eat and relax and just kind of celebrate and go, “Wow, how the hell did that happen?”