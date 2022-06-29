Lincoln Center Theater Pushes Camelot Opening to Spring 2023

Lincoln Center Theater has announced new dates for its upcoming Broadway revival of Camelot. Originally scheduled to begin previews at the Vivian Beaumont Theater in November, the production will now begin performances March 9, 2023 ahead of an April 13 opening.

Based on The Once and Future King by T.H. White, Camelot is Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe's 1960 follow up to My Fair Lady. It tells the story of a quest for democracy, striving for justice, and the tragic struggle between passion and aspiration, between lovers and kingdoms.

In addition to Lerner and Loewe's classic score, the revival will feature a new book by Academy and Emmy Award-winning writer Aaron Sorkin (based on Lerner's original book) and and direction by Tony winner Bartlett Sher, who reunite following their collaboration of the Broadway production of To Kill a Mockingbird.

Casting and design team for the Lincoln Center Theater production will be announced at a later date.