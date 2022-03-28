Bartlett Sher Will Direct Broadway Revival of Camelot With New Book by Aaron Sorkin

Lincoln Center Theater has announced dates for a Broadway revival of Lerner & Loewe's Camelot, which will begin preview at the Vivian Beaumont Theater on November 3 ahead of an official opening night on December 8.

Based on T.H. White's The Once and Future King, Camelot tells the story of King Arthur's court through classic songs by lyricist Alan Jay Lerner and composer Frederick Loewe like "If Ever I Would Leave You," "What Do the Simple Folk Do?," and the title song "Camelot." Originally produced on Broadway in 1960, and starring Richard Burton and Julie Andrews, the show has become associated with the Kennedy White House.

The production will be helmed by Bartlett Sher, who has become the go-to director for lavish revivals of golden age Broadway musicals: He has previously directed hit productions of South Pacific, The King and I, and My Fair Lady, all for Lincoln Center Theater.

Sher reunites with playwright Aaron Sorkin (To Kill a Mockingbird), who is writing an updated book based on Lerner's original. A press release for the production describes Camelot as "a story about the quest for democracy, striving for justice, and the tragic struggle between passion and aspiration, between lovers and kingdoms."

Camelot was last revived on Broadway in 1993 with Robert Goulet moving into the role of King Arthur (he originated the part of Lancelot in 1960).

Casting and design team for the 2022 revival will be announced at a later date.