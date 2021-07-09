LaChanze to Star in Roundabout Production of Alice Childress's Trouble in Mind

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced that Tony and Emmy Award winner LaChanze will star in the Broadway premiere of Trouble in Mind by Alice Childress. Charles Randolph-Wright will direct.

Trouble in Mind will begin preview performances on Friday, October 29, and open on Thursday, November 18, at the American Airlines Theatre, for a limited engagement through Sunday, January 9, 2022.

The play follows an experienced Black stage actress through rehearsals of a major Broadway production as it examines racism, identity, and ego in the world of New York theater. It ran off-Broadway in 1955, and a Broadway run was announced for 1957, but the production never made it to the stage.

The design team will include Arnulfo Maldonado (sets), Emilio Sosa (costumes), Kathy A. Perkins (lights), Dan Moses Schreier (sound) and Nona Hendryx (original music).

More cast members will be announced at a later date.