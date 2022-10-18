Krysta Rodriguez and Erik Jensen Join the Broadway Cast of The Collaboration

Manhattan Theatre Club has announced that Krysta Rodriguez and Erik Jensen have been cast in Anthony McCarten's The Collaboration, which is set to begin preview performances at Broadway's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on November 29 ahead of an official opening night on December 20.

Rodriguez is currently appearing as Cinderella in the Broadway revival of Into the Woods. Jensen is the co-writer of the documentary plays Coal Country and The Exonerated.

According to an official description of The Collaboration, "In the summer of 1984, longtime international superstar Andy Warhol and the art scene's newest wunderkind, Jean-Michel Basquiat, agree to work together on what may be the most talked about exhibition in the history of modern art. But can these two creative giants co-exist, or even thrive?"

Rodriguez will play Basquiat's girlfriend, Maya. Jensen will play Bruno Bischofberger. They join the previously announced Jeremy Pope (as Basquiat) and Paul Bettany (as Warhol).

Directed by Kwame Kwei-Armah, The Collaboration is a collaboration between Manhattan Theatre Club and London's Young Vic Theatre, where the play premiered earlier this year. The creative team includes Anna Fleischle (set & costume design), Ben Stanton (lighting design), Emma Laxton (sound design), Duncan McLean (projection design), and Ayanna Witter-Johnson (original music).