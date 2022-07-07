Paul Bettany and Jeremy Pope to Star in Broadway Premiere of The Collaboration

Manhattan Theatre Club and the Young Vic Theatre will present the Broadway premiere of Anthony McCarten's The Collaboration, beginning performances Tuesday, November 29 ahead of a Tuesday, December 20 opening at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Kwame Kwei-Armah will direct the drama, which stars Jeremy Pope as Jean-Michel Basquiat and Paul Bettany as Andy Warhol. The two actors starred in the recent Young Vic production in the same roles.

In the summer of 1984, longtime international superstar Andy Warhol and the art scene's newest wunderkind, Jean-Michel Basquiat, agree to work together on what may be the most talked about exhibition in the history of modern art. But can these two creative giants co-exist, or even thrive?

Additional cast and creative team is still to be announced.