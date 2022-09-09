Kristolyn Lloyd to Join Broadway Cast of 1776 as John Adams

Kristolyn Lloyd will join the Broadway cast of 1776 on Tuesday, October 25 in the role of John Adams.

Lloyd will replace Crystal Lucas-Perry, who will play her final performance in the role on Sunday, October 23.

The production notes that Lucas-Perry is departing for another project that has not yet been revealed. She costarred in Jordan E. Cooper's Ain't No Mo' at the Public Theater in 2019, and that production will transfer to Broadway's Belasco Theatre later this fall.

Lucas-Perry originated the role of John Adams in Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus's new revival of the classic musical earlier this year at American Repertory Theatre. She will open the show as it begins previews at the American Airlines Theatre on September 16, in advance of an October 6 opening. The Sherman Edwards-Peter Stone musical is presented by Roundabout Theatre Company.