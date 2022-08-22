KPOP Completes Broadway Casting

Complete casting has been announced for the Broadway production of KPOP, beginning performances at Circle in the Square Theatre October 13 ahead of a November 20 opening.

Joining the previously announced Luna, in the starring role of MwE, the cast will feature: Julia Abueva, BoHyung (formerly of SPICA and half of the duo KEEMBO), Major Curda, Jinwoo Jung, Jiho Kang, Amy Keum, James Kho, Marina Kondo, Eddy Lee (Hamilton), Joshua Lee, Jully Lee, Lina Rose Lee, Timothy H. Lee, Abraham Lim, Min (formerly of Miss A), Kate Mina Lin, Aubie Merrylees, Patrick Park, Zachary Noah Piser (Dear Evan Hansen), Kevin Woo (formerly of U-KISS), and John Yi.

KPOP is conceived by Woodshed Collective and Jason Kim and features a book by Kim; music, lyrics, music production, and arrangements by Helen Park; and music and lyrics by Max Vernon. Direction is by Teddy Bergman with choreography by Jennifer Weber and music direction by Sujin Kim-Ramsey.

The musical is described as follows: "As global superstars put everything on the line for a special one-night-only concert, they face struggles both cultural and personal that threaten to dismantle one of the industry's hottest labels. Starring a cast of K-pop and musical theater stars, KPOP is a multimedia experience that explores the relentless discipline, raw talent, and commercial ambition behind the international sensation."

An earlier version of the show, produced by Ars Nova in association with Ma-Yi Theater and Woodshed Collective, ran off-Broadway in the fall of 2017.