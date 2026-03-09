Esler will play Veronica and Cardoza will play J.D., replacing Kuhoo Verma and Casey Likes.

Beetlejuice‘s Isabella Esler and The Notebook‘s John Cardoza are the new Veronica Sawyer and Jason ‘J.D.’ Dean in Heathers, both starting performances on Monday, April 27 at New World Stages. Both actors are making their off-Broadway debuts.

Kuhoo Verma will play her final performance as Veronica Sawyer on April 12. Standby Sara Al-Bazali will play the role from April 13-26. Casey Likes will play his final performance as J.D. on April 26.

Heathers, based on the 1989 cult film by Daniel Waters, features book, music, and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O’Keefe. The production, directed by Andy Fickman, began performances in June, 2025 and recently extended its run for the third time, through September 6.

In addition to Verma and Likes, Heathers currently stars Peyton List as Heather Chandler, Jackera Davis as Heather Duke, Elizabeth Teeter as Heather McNamara, Kate Rockwell as Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom, Erin Morton as Martha Dunnstock, Xavier McKinnon as Ram Sweeney, Cade Ostermeyer as Kurt Kelly, Adam Bashian as Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper, and Jimmy Ray Bennett as Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principal Gowan.

The cast also features Sara Al-Bazali, Thalia Atallah, Emma Benson, James Caleb Grice, Louis Griffin, Devin Lewis, Kiara Michelle Lee, Brian Martin, Syd Sider, and Cecilia Trippiedi.