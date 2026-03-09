Jonathan Bailey Highlights Ballet Roots and Importance of Live Arts in WhatsOnStage Award Speech for Richard II

Bailey emphasizes the importance of live performance as he accepts the award in absentia.

Jonathan Bailey used his acceptance speech at the 2026 WhatsOnStage Awards to reflect on the importance of live performance, and his own early training in ballet, while accepting the Best Performer in a Play for his role in Richard II.

Bailey won the fan-voted award for his Shakespearean performance in Nick Hytner’s production at London’s Bridge Theatre. In a recorded message played at the ceremony at the London Palladium on March 8, he thanked the company and audience before reflecting on the range of stage traditions that shape actors.

During the speech, Bailey pointed to his own beginnings in dance. “You know, I started in ballet,” he said, adding that “every single version of live performance is what it’s all about,” and encouraging support for local theaters.

The comment seems to be in direct response to remarks from actor Timothée Chalamet, who suggested in a recent town hall event that art forms like ballet or opera are a dying art that “no one cares about anymore.” The remarks prompted criticism from members of the arts community.

While Bailey did not mention Chalamet directly, his reference to ballet reminds us that all live art forms are connected, and are equally important.

Watch Bailey’s whole speech below: