Kimber Elayne Sprawl Sings Bob Dylan's "Tight Connection to My Heart"

Broadway's Girl From the North Country has released a video in its Song Spotlight, where Kimber Elayne Sprawl performs Bob Dylan's "Tight Connection to My Heart," as cast members including Mare Winningham and Marc Kudisch discuss its importance. Check out the video below.

The story of a down-on-its-luck community in Duluth, Minnesota, Girl From the North Country is written and directed by Conor McPherson, with a score culled from the catalogue of Nobel Prize winner Bob Dylan. It premiered at London's Old Vic Theatre, and had its American premiere at the Public Theater in 2018.

The cast features Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Tony nominee Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Colton Ryan, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Tony nominee Mare Winningham.