Khaled Hosseini's The Kite Runner to Play Broadway's Helen Hayes Theatre

The stage adaptation of The Kite Runner will play a limited run at Broadway's Helen Hayes Theatre on July 6 ahead of an official opening night on July 21. The production is slated to run through October 30.

Based on Khaled Hosseini's bestselling novel, The Kite Runner tells the story of childhood friendship set against the backdrop of 20th century Afghanistan, a country riven by ethnic, class, and religious strife.

The story was adapted to the stage by Matthew Spangler, and had its world premiere at San Jose Repertory Theatre in 2009. The current production, by director Gile Croft, was first staged at Nottingham Playhouse in 2013. It has since played Wyndham's Theatre on London's West End (2016-17), returned to the Playhouse Theatre (summer of 2017), and played a UK tour.

The Broadway run of The Kite Runner is produced by Victoria Lang, Ryan Bogner, and Tracey McFarland of Broadway & Beyond Theatricals and Jayne Baron Sherman in association with UK Productions Ltd and Flying Entertainment Ltd/Kilimanjaro Ltd. Daryl Roth is the Executive Producer.

Casting will be announced at a later date. Gile Croft directs.