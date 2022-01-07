Kelly Clarkson Grants Waitress's Wish and Sings "She Used to Be Mine"

Waitress ended its return engagement on Broadway ahead of schedule, but despite its hurtles, the diner seems to be the gift that keeps on giving.

In early December, the Waitress Twitter account made a special request for daytime talk show host Kelly Clarkson to sing the musical's now-classic ballad, "She Used to Be Mine" in her "Kellyoke" segment. And when the Waitress Twitter account asks, the Waitress Twitter account receives.

Not only did Clarkson perform the eleven o'clock number, composed by Tony nominee and Grammy winner Sara Bareilles. Her vocals were supplemented by a beautiful dance piece, and followed by an interview with Waitress's final Jenna, Ciara Renée. The segment was filmed before we could know the diner would be closed for good, but it's a lovely parting gift for one of Broadway's sweetest confections.