PIX: Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone Open on Broadway in Company

Marianne Elliott's new Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's musical Company opened at the Jacobs Theatre on December 9.

Patti LuPone

(© Tricia Baron)

Leading the company are Tony winners Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone as Bobbie and Joanne, alongside Matt Doyle as Jamie, three-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald as David, two-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Sieber as Harry, Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Terence Archie as Larry, Grammy Award winner Etai Benson as Paul, Bobby Conte as P.J., Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Greg Hildreth as Peter, Manu Narayan as Theo, and Rashidra Scott as Susan. The complete cast of Company also includes Kathryn Allison, Britney Coleman, Jacob Dickey, Javier Ignacio, Anisha Nagarajan, Nicholas Rodriguez, Heath Saunders, Tally Sessions, and Matt Wall.

Etai Benson and Matt Doyle

(© Tricia Baron)

The creative team for Company includes Liam Steel (choreography), Joel Fram (musical supervisor), Bunny Christie (set and costume design), Neil Austin (lighting design), Ian Dickinson (sound design), David Cullen (orchestrations), Sam Davis (dance arrangements), Chris Fisher (illusions), and Campbell Young Associates (hair, wig, and makeup design).

Christopher Fitzgerald and Nikki Renée Daniels

(© Tricia Baron)

This gender-swapped revival depicts Bobbie at her 35th birthday party, with all her friends wondering why isn't she married. The show features some of Sondheim's best-known numbers, including "You Could Drive a Person Crazy," "The Ladies Who Lunch," and "Being Alive." Elliott's production began in London, where it won two WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best Direction.

Rashidra Scott and Greg Hildreth

(© Tricia Baron)

