Kate Shindle, Actors' Equity President, Discusses Broadway Shutdown
Shindle spoke with MSNBC's Alex Witt about the organization's efforts to help those impacted by the closures.
With Broadway theaters fully dark through at least the week of April 13 as a result of the coronavirus crisis, many artists will be impacted. Recently, Kate Shindle, president of Actors' Equity, sat down with MSNBC's Alex Witt to discuss the effects of the shutdown and how the organization aims to help those affected by it. Check out what she had to say below:
Loading...