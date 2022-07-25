Kara Young and David Zayas Round Out Broadway Cost of Living Company

Tony nominee Kara Young (Clyde's) and Dexter star David Zayas will round out the out the Broadway cast of Martyna Majok's 2018 Pulitzer Prize-winning play Cost of Living, beginning previews September 13 and opening October 3 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Once again directed by Jo Bonney, the production will also feature original stars Gregg Mozgala and Katy Sullivan, reprising performances they originated off-Broadway in 2017.

Cost of Living's creative team includes Wilson Chin (scenic design), Jessica Pabst (costume design), Jeff Croiter (lighting design), Rob Kaplowitz (sound design), Mikaal Sulaiman (original music), and Thomas Schall (movement consultant).

Read our review of the original production here.