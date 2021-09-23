Jennifer Nettles to Return to Broadway in Waitress

Jennifer Nettles is the next Jenna in Waitress on Broadway, replacing Sara Bareilles in the role beginning October 19.

Joining the cast on October 5 will be Maeisha McQueen and Ashley Blanchet as Becky and Dawn. Charity Angél Dawson and Caitlin Houlahan will play their final performance on Sunday, October 3, as they resume rehearsals and performances for their shows Mrs. Doubtfire and Girl From the North Country.

Based on the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, music and lyrics by Grammy winner and Tony Award- and Emmy Award-nominated Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro, and direction by Tony winner Diane Paulus.

The production features sets by Tony winner Scott Pask, costumes by Suttirat Anne Larlarb, lighting by Tony winner Christopher Akerlind and sound by Tony nominee Jonathan Deans. The music supervisor is Nadia DiGiallonardo.

Waitress opened on Broadway on April 24, 2016, and ran for more than 1,500 performances at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. It is currently running through January 9 across the street at the Barrymore Theatre.

Bareilles will play her final performance on October 17, with Nettles's final performance on November 24.

For tickets, click here.