Jefferson Mays to Bring One-Man A Christmas Carol to Broadway This Fall

Tony winner Jefferson Mays will bring his one-man version of Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol to Broadway this fall, for a holiday season run at the Nederlander Theatre.

Directed by Michael Arden and adapted by Mays, Arden, and Mays's wife, Susan Lyons, the production originated at the Geffen Playhouse in 2018 and was filmed for streaming release during the pandemic. It has sets and costumes by Dane Laffrey, who.

Mays takes on all the roles in this 90-minute version of Dickens's ghostly holiday classic. You can read our review of the filmed version here.