Irene Gandy, New Federal Theatre, and More to Receive 2020 Tony Honors

The Tony Awards Administration Committee has announced that they will present the 2020 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre to four outstanding contributors to the Broadway industry: Fred Gallo, President of PRG Scenic Technologies; Broadway press agent Irene Gandy; stage manager Beverly Jenkins; and New Federal Theatre, founded by Woodie King Jr.

The Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre were established in 1990 and are awarded annually to institutions, individuals and/or organizations that have demonstrated extraordinary achievement in theatre, but are not eligible in any of the established Tony Award categories.

Gallo has supervised the build and engineering for countless productions ranging from Phantom of the Opera to Wicked, and served as technical director on Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, King Kong, and Spider-Man Turn Off the Dark, among other shows. Gandy is a groundbreaking theatrical publicist and the only Black female press agent member of ATPAM, as well as. aTony-winning Broadway producer. Jenkins is a professional stage manager whose career began with Five Guys Named Moe and is currently production stage manager of Hadestown. New Federal THeatre, founded by King, is a theatrical production and training organization for artists of color and women.

The Tony Awards will be presented on Paramount Plus and CBS on September 24.