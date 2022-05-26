Into the Woods, With Sara Bareilles, Patina Miller, Brian d'Arcy James, to Run to Broadway

The critically acclaimed New York City Center Encores! production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Into the Woods will transfer to Broadway this summer, for a strictly limited eight-week engagement at the St. James Theatre beginning Tuesday, June 28.

Into the Woods, which will be dedicated to the memory of its legendary composer/lyricist, will once again be directed by Lear deBessonet, with choreography by Lorin Latarro and Rob Berman leading the Encores! Orchestra as Musical Director and Conductor.

The Broadway company will be headed by Encores! leading lady Sara Bareilles as the Baker's Wife, alongside several new artists: Brian d'Arcy James as the Baker, Patina Miller as the Witch, Phillipa Soo as Cinderella, and Joshua Henry as Rapunzel's Prince (replacing City Center cast members Neil Patrick Harris, Heather Headley, Denée Benton, and Jordan Donica).

Returning Encores! cast members include (in aphabetical order) Gavin Creel as the Wolf/Cinderella's Prince, Ta'Nika Gibson as Lucinda, Annie Golden as Cinderella's Mother/Grandmother/Giant's Wife, Albert Guerzon as Cinderella's Father, Brooke Ishibashi as Florinda, Kennedy Kanagawa as Milky White, David Patrick Kelly as the Narrator/Mysterious Man, Julia Lester as Little Red Riding Hood, Cole Thompson as Jack, David Turner as the Steward, and understudies Jason Forbach, Mary Kate Moore, and Cameron Johnson.

The Into the Woods creative team includes David Rockwell (Scenic Design), Andrea Hood (Costume Design), Tyler Micoleau (Lighting Design), Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann (Co-Sound Designers), James Ortiz (Puppet Design), and Cookie Jordan (Hair, Wigs & Makeup Design). Casting is by Telsey & Co., with Production Supervision by Cody Richard Renard.

Complete casting is still to be announced.