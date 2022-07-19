Into the Woods Revival Will Get a Cast Album, Released This Fall

The Into The Woods revival company is in the recording studio this week to lay down tracks for a forthcoming cast album, set to be released via streaming and digital platforms in September. A physical release date will be announced at a later time.

The album will be released on the Concord Theatricals/Craft Recordings label, produced by Sean Patrick Flahaven, with musical director Rob Berman as coproducer, producer Jordan Roth as Executive Producer, and director Lear deBessonet as Associate Producer.

Into the Woods stars Sara Bareilles as the Baker's Wife, Brian d'Arcy James as the Baker, Patina Miller as the Witch, Phillipa Soo as Cinderella, Gavin Creel as the Wolf/Cinderella's Prince, Joshua Henry as Rapunzel's Prince, Aymee Garcia as Jack's Mother, Ta' Nika Gibson as Lucinda, Annie Golden as Cinderella's Mother/Grandmother/Giant's Wife, Albert Guerzon as Cinderella's Father, Brooke Ishibashi as Florinda, Kennedy Kanagawa as Milky White, David Patrick Kelly as the Narrator/Mysterious Man, Julia Lester as Little Red Riding Hood, Nancy Opel as Cinderella's Stepmother, Cole Thompson as Jack, David Turner as the Steward, Alysia Velez as Rapunzel. With Delphi Borich, Felicia Curry, Jason Forbach, Alex Joseph Grayson, Cameron Johnson, Paul Kreppel, Mary Kate Moore, Diane Phelan, and Lucia Spina as understudies.

This production originated at New York City Center Encores! and now runs at the St. James Theatre.