Into the Woods Revival Announces Casting Through November 20

The producers of the hit Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Into the Woods have announced casting details through November 20. The production, which began as a special concert from Encores! at New York City Center, transferred to Broadway's St. James Theatre over the summer for a limited run. That run has since been extended until January 8, with multiple Broadway stars rotating in and out of the cast.

In the coming months, the company for Into the Woods will include Patina Miller and Montego Glover sharing the role of The Witch, Stephanie J. Block as the Baker's Wife, Sebastian Arcelus as the Baker through October 23, Brian d'Arcy James as the Baker beginning October 25, Gavin Creel as the Wolf/Cinderella's Prince, and Andy Karl as Rapunzel's Prince beginning October 11 (Karl previously played the Wolf/Cinderella's Prince for a short time this month).

The cast will also include Krysta Rodriguez as Cinderella, Katy Geraghty as Little Red Ridinghood, Jim Stanek as the Steward, Ann Harada as Jack's Mother, Cole Thompson as Jack, and Alysia Velez as Rapunzel.

Ta'Nika Gibson, Annie Golden, Albert Guerzon, Brooke Ishibashi, Kennedy Kanagawa, David Patrick Kelly, Nancy Opel, Delphi Borich, Felicia Curry, Jason Forbach, Alex Joseph Grayson, Cameron Johnson, Paul Kreppel, Mary Kate Moore, Diane Phelan, and Lucia Spina will continue with the production, which is directed by Lear deBessonet.

Casting from November 22 through January 8 will be announced at a later date.

