Into the Woods Announces Final Broadway Extension

Into The Woods has announced its final extension on Broadway, with performances now set to run at the St. James Theatre through Sunday, January 8, 2023.

The New York City Encores! production, dedicated to the memory of Stephen Sondheim, is directed by Lear deBessonet, choreographed by Lorin Latarro, and features Rob Berman conducting the Encores! Orchestra.

September 6 marked the first performance for several new cast members, including Montego Glover (Witch), Stephanie J. Block (Baker's Wife), Sebastian Arcelus (Baker), Krysta Rodriguez (Cinderella), Katy Geraghty (Little Red), Jim Stanek (Steward), and Andy Karl (Wolf/Cinderella's Prince). For complete current casting, click here. Casting announcements for the rest of the run will be made soon.

Written by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine, Into the Woods first premiered on Broadway in 1987, winning three Tony Awards including Best Score and Best Book. It has since been produced throughout the world and was adapted into a major motion picture in 2014. This production marks its first time on Broadway in 20 years.