Hugh Jackman Strikes a Pose as Wolverine at The Music Man Curtain Call

The worlds of musicals and Marvel collide at the Winter Garden Theatre where everyone's favorite Wolverine is charming the pants off audiences as Harold Hill in The Music Man.

Hugh Jackman isn't borrowing much from his X-Men days for his performance in the Meredith Willson classic. Nonetheless, some fans are hell-bent on seeing him break out the claws before the curtain comes down. One lucky patron brought foam claws with him, and after spotting them in the crowd, Jackman knew exactly what to do. See for yourselves in the video below, proving once again that Hugh Jackman is both a superhero and the biggest mensch in the business.