Harry Connick Jr. Opens New Cole Porter Concert on Broadway

Harry Connick Jr. opened his new Broadway concert, Harry Connick Jr. — A Celebration of Cole Porter, at the Nederlander Theatre on December 12. The concert runs through December 29.

Harry Connick Jr. celebrates opening night with his family.

(© Tricia Baron)

The show is tied to Connick's new album of Porter interpretations, True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter, which Verve Records released in October. The Broadway production, which will tour in the 2020-21 season, features a 25-piece orchestra.

Tommy Tune is on hand for the show.

(© Tricia Baron)

Written and directed by Connick, the creative team for the show includes Beowulf Boritt and Alexis Distler (scenic design), Boritt and Caite Hevner (projection design), and Ken Billington (lighting design).