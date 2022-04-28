Gregg Mozgala and Katy Sullivan to Star in Broadway Run of Martyna Majok's Cost of Living

Manhattan Theatre Club will bring Martyna Majok's 2018 Pulitzer Prize-winning play Cost of Living to Broadway this fall.

Once again directed by Jo Bonney, the production will feature original stars Gregg Mozgala and Katy Sullivan, with further casting and dates to be announced. It will run at the Samuel J. Friedman after a 2017 run at MTC's New York City Center — Stage I.

Over at Stage I, Manhattan Theatre Club will present the New York premiere of Jeff Augustin's When the Mountains Meet the Sea, this fall, with direction by Joshua Kahan Brody and music by the Bengsons. The spring season at Stage I will see the long awaited premiere of Qui Nguyen's Poor Yella Rednecks, directed by May Adrales.

At their Stage II space, Manhattan Theatre Club will premiere David Auburn's Summer, 1976, directed by Daniel Sullivan, in the fall.

Further information and additional titles are still to be announced.