Greg Kinnear Will Join To Kill a Mockingbird in January

Academy Award nominee and Emmy winner Greg Kinnear will make his Broadway debut as Atticus Finch in To Kill a Mockingbird starting January 5. Jeff Daniels will play his final performance in the role on January 2.

Directed by Bartlett Sher and adapted from Harper Lee's novel by Aaron Sorkin, To Kill a Mockingbird began performances November 1, 2018 and opened December 13 at the Shubert Theatre. It is now the highest-grossing American play in Broadway history.

Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee's enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, the small-town lawyer Atticus Finch. The cast of characters includes Atticus's daughter Scout, her brother Jem, their housekeeper and caretaker, Calpurnia, their visiting friend Dill, and a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur "Boo" Radley.