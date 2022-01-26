Girl From the North Country Plays Its Final Performance at the Belasco Theatre
Producers for the Bob Dylan musical plan to return in a new venue.
The Bob Dylan-Conor McPherson musical Girl From the North Country played its final performance at Broadway's Belasco Theatre on Sunday, January 23. Tony nominee Mare Winningham spoke to the audience from the stage, expressing plans for the production to move to a new venue this year. You can see video from the closing night at the Belasco below:
