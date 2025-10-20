Ben Platt Announces Two-Week Residency at the Ahmanson Theatre

Michael Arden directs.
Center Theatre Group has announced that Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award winner Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen, Parade) will have a two-week residency at the Ahmanson Theatre.
Ben Platt: Live at the Ahmanson will run for 10 performances only, December 12-21. Platt will be joined by guest stars, which have yet to be announced.
Some of the guest stars at his Broadway residency, Ben Platt: Live at the Palace, included Cynthia Erivo, Nicole Scherzinger, Jennifer Hudson, Kacey Musgraves, Sam Smith, Micaela Diamond, and Shoshana Bean.
The concert is originally directed by two-time Tony Award winner Michael Arden, who also directed Platt in Parade.
The live film capture of the 2023 Broadway revival starring Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez hits theaters December 5.