Ben Platt Announces Two-Week Residency at the Ahmanson Theatre

Center Theatre Group has announced that Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award winner Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen, Parade) will have a two-week residency at the Ahmanson Theatre.

Ben Platt: Live at the Ahmanson will run for 10 performances only, December 12-21. Platt will be joined by guest stars, which have yet to be announced.

Some of the guest stars at his Broadway residency, Ben Platt: Live at the Palace, included Cynthia Erivo, Nicole Scherzinger, Jennifer Hudson, Kacey Musgraves, Sam Smith, Micaela Diamond, and Shoshana Bean.

The concert is originally directed by two-time Tony Award winner Michael Arden, who also directed Platt in Parade.