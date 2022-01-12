Girl From the North Country to Close January 23; Hoping to Reopen This Spring

The Broadway production of Conor McPherson's Girl From the North Country will close on January 23 at the Belasco Theatre after 31 previews and 117 performances.. The production is hoping to reopen again in the spring at a different theater, according to production spokespeople.

The cast features Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Tony nominee Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Colton Ryan, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Tony nominee Mare Winningham.

The cast is accompanied by the Marouthas, the show's original Broadway band, including Marco Paguia (Musical Director, piano, harmonium), Andy Stack (Associate Musical Director, guitars), Martha McDonnell (violin, mandolin), and Mary Ann McSweeney (bass), as well as Dean Sharenow (drums, percussion) and Erik Della Penna (harmonica).

Girl From The North Country originally opened on Broadway on March 5, 2020, but closed just a week later due to the Covid shutdown. It reopened on October 13, 2021. It features scenic and costume design by Rae Smith, orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision by Simon Hale, with additional arrangements by Simon Hale and Conor McPherson, lighting design by Mark Henderson, sound design by Simon Baker, and movement direction by Lucy Hind.