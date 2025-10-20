Javier Muñoz, Alison Luff, and More Join Cast of the World Premiere of Wonder

American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University has announced the cast for the world premiere musical Wonder, running December 9-February 8, with an official opening on December 17, at the Loeb Drama Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Based on R.J. Palacio’s bestselling novel of the same name and Lionsgate and Mandeville Films’ 2017 film adaptation, the musical is about Auggie Pullman, who has been homeschooled his entire life, often retreating to outer space in his imagination. When his family decides it’s time for him to start going to school, Auggie must take off the space helmet he has used to hide his facial difference.

The cast includes Garrett McNally and Max Voehl sharing the role of Auggie, Melvin Abston as Mr. Tushman, Donovan Louis Bazemore (The Lion King) as Jack Will, Diego Cordova as Justin, Kaylin Hedges as Via, Kylie MiRae Kuioka as Summer, Raymond J. Lee (Groundhog Day) as Mr. Browne, Reese Levine (The Who’s Tommy) as Julian, Alison Luff (& Juliet) as Isabel, Skylar Matthews as Charlotte, Javier Muñoz (Hamilton) as Nate, Paravi as Miranda, Nathan Salstone as Space Auggie, Pearl Sun (If/Then) as Ms. Petosa and Mrs. Albans, and Nicholas Trupia as Amos. Ryan Behan and Maddy Le are ensemble. Understudies will be announced at a later date.

Featuring music and lyrics by the Grammy Award-winning duo A Great Big World (Ian Axel and Chad King) and a book by Sarah Ruhl (Eurydice), Wonder is directed by Taibi Magar (We Live in Cairo), with music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo (Real Women Have Curves) and choreography by Helen Hayes Award winner Katie Spelman (The Notebook).

The creative team also includes Drama Desk-winning scenic designer Matt Saunders, Tony-winning costume designer Linda Cho, Tony-winning lighting designer Bradley King, and Tony-winning sound designer Cody Spencer.