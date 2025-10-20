New York Stage and Film has announced a one-night-only benefit reading of John Patrick Shanley’s Academy Award-winning 1987 film Moonstruck.

The reading, directed by Tony Award-winning director Doug Hughes (Doubt), will take place on Monday, November 10, at the Music Box Theatre.

The cast of Moonstruck will feature Steve Buscemi (Boardwalk Empire) as Raymond Cappomaggi, Rose Byrne (Bridesmaids) as Loretta Castorini, Bobby Cannavale (The Motherfucker with the Hat) as Ronny Cammareri, Stephen DeRosa (The Queen of Versailles), Dez Duron (Maybe Happy Ending) as Crooner, Patti LuPone (Company) as Rose Castorini, Mary Lou Rosato (Once Upon a Mattress) as Crone, John Turturro (Severance) as Cosmo Castorini, and Stevie Van Zandt (The Sopranos) as Johnny Cammareri. Peter Sagal (NPR’s Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!) will host and read stage directions. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

