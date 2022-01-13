Full Broadway Cast Announced for Birthday Candles, Starring Debra Messing

Complete casting has been announced for the New York premiere of Noah Haidle's Birthday Candles, opening on Broadway this spring at Roundabout Theatre Company's American Airlines Theatre. Directed by Vivienne Benesch, previews are set to begin March 18 ahead of an April 10 opening. Performances will run through May 29.

As previously announced, Emmy-winning television star Debra Messing (Will & Grace), who was last seen on Broadway in the John Patrick Shanley play Outside Mullingar, will lead the cast as Ernestine Ashworth, who "spends her 17th birthday agonizing over her insignificance in the universe. Soon enough, it's her 18th birthday. Even sooner, her 41st. Her 70th. Her 101st. Five generations, dozens of goldfish, an infinity of dreams, one cake baked over a century."

The Broadway cast will also feature Tony nominee John Earl Jelks as Matt/William, Enrico Colantoni as Kenneth, Crystal Finn as Joan/Alex/Beth, Susannah Flood as Alice/Madeline/Ernie, and Christopher Livingston as Billy/John.

The design team will include Christine Jones (sets), Toni-Leslie James (costumes), Jen Schriever (lights), John Gromada (sound), and Kate Hopgood (original music).