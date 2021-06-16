Freestyle Love Supreme Sets Broadway Return Engagement This Fall

Freestyle Love Supreme is set to return to Broadway's Booth Theatre for a limited engagement, October 7-January 2.

The engagement, following the popular Broadway run in 2019, will feature a core company made up of Andrew Bancroft, a.k.a. Jelly Donut; Tarik Davis, a.k.a. Tardis Hardaway; Aneesa Folds, a.k.a. Young Nees; Arthur Lewis, a.k.a. Arthur the Geniuses; Kaila Mullady, a.k.a. Kaiser Rözé; Chris Sullivan, a.k.a. Shockwave; and Anthony Veneziale, a.k.a. Two Touch. Special guests at select performances may include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs, James Monroe Iglehart, Wayne Brady, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Bill Sherman, and Utkarsh Ambudkar.

Freestyle Love Supreme is directed by Thomas Kail. It features set design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Lisa Zinni, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, and sound design by Nevin Steinberg. The Broadway run is produced by Kail, Miranda, Jenny and Jon Steingart, and Jill Furman. Kail, Miranda, and Veneziale founded the group in 2004.

In the show, the performers and special guests spin cues from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers.