Freestyle Love Supreme Recoups on Broadway

Freestyle Love Supreme has recouped its investment after 14 weeks on Broadway at the Booth Theatre. The show reaches this milestone just ahead of its final performance on January 12.

Freestyle Love Supreme was created by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Anthony Veneziale in 2004 before Miranda came to Broadway with his hit musicals In The Heights and Hamilton. Directed by Kail, the show is a blend of hip-hop, improvisational theater, music, and vocal styling and with special guests including Wayne Brady, Daveed Diggs, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, James Monroe Iglehart, Christopher Jackson, Alex Lacamoire, Sarah Kay, Bill Sherman, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, along with surprise appearances by Josh Groban, Jimmy Fallon, Sir Ian McKellan, and Dame Helen Mirren.

The Freestyle Love Supreme company includes Andrew Bancroft AKA "Jelly Donut," Aneesa Folds AKA "Young Nees," Arthur Lewis AKA "Arthur the Geniuses," Kaila Mullady AKA "Kaiser Rözé," Chris Sullivan AKA "Shockwave," Anthony Veneziale AKA "Two-Touch," and Utkarsh Ambudkar AKA "UTK the INC."

Freestyle Love Supreme will have a documentary film spotlighting their 16-year journey from the basement of the Drama Book Shop to Broadway, premiering at the Sundance Film Festival on Tuesday, January 28.