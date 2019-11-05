Freestyle Love Supreme Extends Broadway Run by One Week

Freestyle Love Supreme has extended its Broadway run at the Booth Theatre for a week, through January 12.

The show features Andrew Bancroft, a.k.a. Jelly Donut; Arthur Lewis, a.k.a. Arthur the Geniuses; Bill Sherman, a.k.a. King Sherman; Chris Sullivan, a.k.a. Shockwave; Anthony Veneziale, a.k.a. Two Touch; Utkarsh Ambudkar, a.k.a. UTK the INC; Aneesa Folds, a.k.a. Young Nees; and Kaila Mullady, a.k.a. Kaiser Rözé. The six performers spin cues from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers. Spontaneous special guests include Christopher Jackson, James Monroe Iglehart, Miranda, and Daveed Diggs, along with Wayne Brady and Ashley Pérez Flanagan.

Freestyle Love Supreme is directed by Thomas Kail. It features set design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Lisa Zinni, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, and sound design by Nevin Steinberg.

The Broadway run is produced by Kail, Miranda, Jenny and Jon Steingart, and Jill Furman. Kail, Miranda, and Veneziale founded the group in 2004.