Cate Blanchett and Nina Hoss to Star in Stage Adaptation of Ingmar Bergman's Persona

The Tár co-stars reunite in a new play that fuses the Bergman film with Electra by Sophocles.

Tár stars Cate Blanchett and Nina Hoss will reunite in the new play Electra/Persona, a fusing of of Sophocles and Bergman.

Adapted and directed by Benedict Andrews, the drama will have its world premiere at London’s National Theatre in August, with dates to be confirmed.

Andrews blends Electra by Sophocles and Ingmar Bergman’s 1966 film Persona to “interrogate the inner life of an actress and query how grief can make us strangers to ourselves.” Joining Blanchett and Hoss is Ella Lily Hyland. Music is by Hildur Guðnadóttir (Joker).

Hoss worked with Andrews on The Cherry Orchard, which ran in 2025 at St. Ann’s Warehouse.

On screen, Persona starred Bibi Andersson and Liv Ullmann as a young nurse and her patient, a well-known stage actress who has stopped speaking. After they move to a cottage, the nurse begins having trouble distinguishing herself from her patient.